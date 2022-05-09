English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Protest erupt amid Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive

    The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began a demolition drive today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, but stopped a while later after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest on May 9.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
    Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh ahead of an anti-encroachment drive on May 9 as hundreds of people including women started dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded to stop the action. (Source: PTI)
    Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh ahead of an anti-encroachment drive on May 9 as hundreds of people including women started dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded to stop the action. (Source: PTI)
    The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began a demolition drive today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, but stopped a while later after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest on May 9. (Source: PTI)
    The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began a demolition drive today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, but stopped a while later after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest on May 9. (Source: PTI)
    No buildings were razed down before the bulldozers retreated. (Source: AP)
    No buildings were razed down before the bulldozers retreated. (Source: AP)
    Amid heavy police presence on May 9, bulldozers arrived in Shaheen Bagh, a neighborhood that in 2020 became a site of intense protest after the Parliament passed a controversial bill the previous year that amended the country's citizenship law. (Source: AP)
    Amid heavy police presence on May 9, bulldozers arrived in Shaheen Bagh, a neighborhood that in 2020 became a site of intense protest after the Parliament passed a controversial bill the previous year that amended the country's citizenship law. (Source: AP)
    Officials have said these demolition drives target illegal buildings and not any particular religious group. But critics argue such moves are the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims. (Source: AP)
    Officials have said these demolition drives target illegal buildings and not any particular religious group. But critics argue such moves are the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims. (Source: AP)
    Residents in Shaheen Bagh also questioned the timing of the move to bring in bulldozers, saying many buildings in the neighborhood have existed for decades with no interference from local authorities. Previously, officials termed the recent demolition drives as "routine exercises" to bring down illegal properties. (Source: AP) (With inputs from AP)
    Residents in Shaheen Bagh also questioned the timing of the move to bring in bulldozers, saying many buildings in the neighborhood have existed for decades with no interference from local authorities. Previously, officials termed the recent demolition drives as "routine exercises" to bring down illegal properties. (Source: AP) (With inputs from AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #anti-encroachment drive #India #Police #Protest #Shaheen bagh #Slideshow
    first published: May 9, 2022 06:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.