Prez Oath In Pics | Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu on July 25 took oath as the 15th President of India. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Amit Shah, among others. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional post, and the first President to be born in independent India. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)President Droupadi Murmu receives thunderous applause at the central hall of parliament. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)"I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," said President Droupadi Murmu. "Reaching the presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams," she added.