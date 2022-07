She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional post, and the first President to be born in independent India. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)

"I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," said President Droupadi Murmu. "Reaching the presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams," she added.