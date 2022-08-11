President Murmu, PM Modi celebrate Raksha Bandhan, extend wishes

Moneycontrol News

President Droupadi Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 11. The festival celebrates the bond between siblings and traditionally investing the brothers with a share of responsibility of their sister’s potential care. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)Representatives of different organisations, and also children of various schools celebrated Raksha Bandhan with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival with young girls at his residence. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Women and girls tie rakhi to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at an event on the occasion of Raksha Bandan, at his residence in Gandhinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)BSF jawans celebrated 'Rakshabandhan' festival at the India-Pakistan border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Villagers tie rakhis to BSF Jawans close to the International border near Kanachak, Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of 'Rakshabandhan'. (Image: Twitter @ANI)