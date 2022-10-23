Poonch, J&K, Akhnoor | Indian Army celebrates Diwali on borders, extends wishes to the country

Moneycontrol News

Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude.We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. Don't worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch: Indian Army soldierElsewhere, along the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector, the Indian Army soldiers celebrated the auspicious festival by lighting oil lamps.Indian Army Jawans celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers."I want to wish the country a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert. We are keeping a vigil on the border," says Col. Iqbal Singh."Do not worry, celebrate the festival with full joy," says an Army Jawan.