 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Poonch, J&K, Akhnoor | Indian Army celebrates Diwali on borders, extends wishes to the country

Moneycontrol News
Oct 23, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

As Diwali festivities began on Saturday with Dhanteras, Indian Army personals across Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, and Akhnoor are seen celebrating the festival. (Picture courtesy: ANI)

Representative Image

Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude. We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. Don't worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch: Indian Army soldier Elsewhere, along the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector, the Indian Army soldiers celebrated the auspicious festival by lighting oil lamps. Indian Army Jawans celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers.
"I want to wish the country a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert. We are keeping a vigil on the border," says Col. Iqbal Singh. "Do not worry, celebrate the festival with full joy," says an Army Jawan.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Diwali 2022 #Indian Army
first published: Oct 23, 2022 10:19 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.