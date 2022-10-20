In Pics: PM Narendra Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 20 launched Mission LiFE -- a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change -- at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. (Image: PIB)The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt. (Image: PIB)Addressing the gathering at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, "The mantra of Mission Life is 'Lifestyle For Environment'." Emphasising the benefits of Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister said that it connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilise it in a better way. (Image: PIB)The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by PM Modi and Guterres. (Image: PIB)Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Image: PIB)Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing the collective approach towards sustainability. The first is by nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); the second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; the third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy). (Image: PIB)Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. (Image: PIB)Earlier, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN Secy-General Guterres in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The United Nations chief is on a three-day visit to India. (Image: PIB)On October 19, Guterres had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)