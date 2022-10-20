English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns | Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics: PM Narendra Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 20 launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 20 launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change, at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. (Image: PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 20 launched Mission LiFE -- a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change -- at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. (Image: PIB)
    The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt. (Image: PIB)
    The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt. (Image: PIB)
    Addressing the gathering at the event, Prime Minister remarked, "The mantra of Mission Life is 'Lifestyle For Environment'." Emphasising the benefits of Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister said that it connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilise it in a better way. (Image: PIB)
    Addressing the gathering at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, "The mantra of Mission Life is 'Lifestyle For Environment'." Emphasising the benefits of Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister said that it connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilise it in a better way. (Image: PIB)
    The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behavior - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres. (Image: PIB)
    The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by PM Modi and Guterres. (Image: PIB)
    Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Image: PIB)
    Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Image: PIB)
    Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing our collective approach towards sustainability. First is by nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy). (Image: PIB)
    Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing the collective approach towards sustainability. The first is by nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); the second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; the third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy). (Image: PIB)
    Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. (Image: PIB)
    Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. (Image: PIB)
    The Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. (Image: PIB)
    The Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. (Image: PIB)
    Earlier, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN Chief Guterres in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The visiting chief is on a three-day visit to India. (Image: PIB)
    Earlier, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN Secy-General Guterres in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The United Nations chief is on a three-day visit to India. (Image: PIB)
    October 19, Guterres met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar) (With inputs from agencies)
    On October 19, Guterres had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Antonio Guterres #Antonio Guterres India Visit #Mission LiFE #Mission LiFE launch #PM Narendra Modi #UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 04:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.