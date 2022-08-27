 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront Foot-Over Bridge in Ahmedabad

Saloni Dhumne
Aug 27, 2022

Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added with the construction of a foot over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this iconic foot over bridge on August 27. [Image Credit: ANI] This 300-metre bridge built between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge connects the east and west side of Sabarmati Riverfront. [Image credit: ANI] "This bridge will provide connectivity to multi-level car parking, and various public development on East and West Bank, from Plasa between Flower Park, and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art/Cultural/Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said. [Image credit: ANI] This bridge is quite unique in terms of design, and will augment will the status of the Riverfront as well as that of the city. [Image credit: ANI]
Saloni Dhumne
#ahmedabad #Foot-over bridge #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
first published: Aug 27, 2022
