PM Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Moneycontrol News

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 6 to discuss deals on connectivity, energy, food security and trade. (Image: AP)Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day state visit to neighbouring India, was given a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace and is due to hold talks with Narendra Modi later in the day. (Image: AFP)In Bangladesh, her visit is seen as politically significant as it comes ahead of general elections next year. (Image: AP)Sheikh Hasina, who has maintained a warm relationship with India since becoming prime minister in 2009, will push to bolster investment and trade as well as make progress on long-standing issues such as water-sharing of common rivers, observers say. (Image: AP)Over the weekend, Bangladesh's foreign minister told reporters that the two countries are likely to ink seven agreements covering science and technology, water management, and information and broadcasting. (Image: AFP)The relationship between the neighbours is crucial, with India being Bangladesh's largest trading partner in South Asia. While China is involved in almost all major infrastructure development schemes in Bangladesh, India is also more eager to take up joint projects. Bangladesh runs a significant trade imbalance with India, an issue that may be discussed during Hasina's visit. (Image: AFP)In the fiscal year 2021-22, Bangladesh imported goods worth around $14 billion from India, while exports to its neighbouring country ran lower at $1.8 billion, according to official figures. Authorities and trade bodies often blame tariff and non-tariff barriers as well as anti-dumping obstacles imposed by India for the low exports. (Image: AFP)Another priority for Hasina may be to make progress on agreements for water sharing of the Teesta River, a major trans-boundary river that begins in India's Sikkim state and runs through the north of West Bengal state before flowing into Bangladesh. (Image: AP)For decades, there was no movement on this issue until 2011 when India agreed to share waters during the lean season, between December and March — but the deal never went through due to strong opposition from the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh last year, he reiterated India's commitment to conclude this agreement but the impasse has dragged on. (Image: AFP)Sheikh Hasina last visited India in 2019, when she and Modi agreed on the need to boost efforts to facilitate the safe return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar and have since taken refuge in Bangladesh. (File Image: AFP)On September 5, the Bangladeshi prime minister met with Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, who recently became the world's third-richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. (Image: @gautam_adani)She also spoke with India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 5. (Image: @DrSJaishankar)