PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 30. The C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be manufactured through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. (Image: ANI)PM Modi was felicitated and presented with a memento by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran at the occasion. (Image: ANI)The C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility will be the first such unit in the Indian private sector. This facility will be utilised for manufacturing 40 C-295 aircrafts for the Indian Air Force. The facility will be a key step towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the Defence sector, and will also help unlock the potential of the private players in the sector. (Image: PIB)This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well. (Image: PIB)With the launch of the C295 aircraft manufacturing facility, India will enter an illustrious league of about only a dozen nations with the capacity to manufacture military transport aircraft. The US, Japan, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Brazil, China, and Japan have that capacity now. (Image: PIB)Tata-Airbus combine had said that C-295 manufacturing is “the first Make-in-India aerospace programme in the private sector involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem; from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft”. (Image: PIB)Under the terms of the deal, 16 C-295 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between September 2023 and August 2025 in flyaway condition, while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured at the Vadodara facility. In another first, “indigenous content in the planes will be the highest ever in India, and 96 percent of the work that Airbus does in Spain will now be done at the new facility”. (Image: PIB)The defence ministry said this project “offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports.” (Image: PIB)As per defence ministry, following the delivery of 56 aircraft to IAS, the combine will be allowed to sell India-built C295 aircraft to civil operators and to countries cleared by the government. It is believed that the Vadodara facility will replicate the success of Brahmos in missile exports. (Image: PIB)India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious Make-in-India programme of the Modi government. Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms like missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are underway and are fulfilling the defence modernisation needs of the armed forces. (Image: PIB)However, military transport aircraft was one of the critical missing links in the entire defence industrial complex chain. The JV between Tata and Airbus has plugged that missing piece and will significantly boost the Make-in-India programme. The Indian armed forces will no longer have to depend on the old Avro planes of the 1960 generation for their transportation needs. (Image: PIB)