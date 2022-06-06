PM Narendra Modi launches Amrit Mahotsav coins, designed for the visually impaired

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special series of coins on June 6 with the theme of the logo of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the inaugural ceremony of the iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (Source: PIB)Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6. This week is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6 to 11. He also inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years. (Source: PIB)The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation. These special series of coins are also easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. (Source: PIB)"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said in his address. (Source: PIB)