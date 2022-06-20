PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects in Bengaluru during his 2-day visit to Karnataka

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on June 20. The Centre is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders. (Image: Twitter @ANI)PM Modi also laid foundation stone for 832-bed Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at the IISc campus and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Karnataka has a special contribution in India’s strides in the world of tech, research and innovation. In this context, the new Technology Hubs developed by transforming ITIs will provide skilling opportunities for the youth and create several employment opportunities, as per PMO. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Modi meets students and staffs of Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University. According to the PMO, the new campus of this institution will benefit several students and the new tech hubs which have been inaugurated will also be a boon for our Yuva Shakti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Modi unveils a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru. He will also inaugurate a new campus of BASE University. (Image: Twitter @ANI)PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on June 20 during his two-day visit to Karnataka. Modi was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station here by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)He was welcomed by BJP workers and supporters on his arrival in Bengaluru. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Karnataka. Modi will attend various programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru during his two-day visit to state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)