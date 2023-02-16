PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National tribal festival ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ in Delhi to showcase tribal culture: See Pics

1/7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 inaugurated the "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi to showcase the tribal culture on the national stage. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was also present at the occasion. (Image: Twitter)The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe. Birsa Munda was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. (Image: Twitter)The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted that Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population while also according due respect to their contribution in the country's growth and development. (Image: Twitter)The Aadi Mahotsav is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the ministry of Tribal Affairs. (Image: Twitter)The event celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art. This year, it is being organised from February 16 to 27. (Image: Twitter)The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans are participating in the Mahotsav. (Image: Twitter)Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, a special focus will be on showcasing "Shree Anna", a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery. (Image: Twitter)