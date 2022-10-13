PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una to Delhi

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh to Delhi. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train in the country.The other three Vande Bharat trains will run between New Delhi-Varanasi & New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra & between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur felicitates PM Narendra Modi ahead of his public address, at Una.I thank PM Modi for giving Vande Bharat train, Bulk Drug Park to Himachal. PM Modi gave back special status to the state, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.