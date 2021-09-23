MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In pics | PM Narendra Modi receives enthusiastic welcome in US

PM Narendra Modi has visited the United States to hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community on his arrival in Washington DC on September 22. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community on his arrival in Washington DC on September 22. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on September 22 on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on September 22 on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world, as he was welcomed enthusiastically from the community on his arrival. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he was welcomed enthusiastically from the community on his arrival. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his welcome. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his welcome. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
After landing in the US, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India." (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
After landing in the US, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India." (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Joe Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Joe Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi often holds meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings during his overseas visits. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the he is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the Indian diaspora in the US. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi often holds meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings during his overseas visits. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the he is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the Indian diaspora in the US. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Earlier, PM Narendra Modi shared a photo of his "long flight" to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
Earlier, PM Narendra Modi shared a photo of his "long flight" to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Narendra Modi #Quad Summit #Slideshow #United States #world
first published: Sep 23, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.