In pics | PM Narendra Modi receives enthusiastic welcome in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community on his arrival in Washington DC on September 22. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on September 22 on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he was welcomed enthusiastically from the community on his arrival. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his welcome. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

After landing in the US, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India." (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Joe Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi often holds meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings during his overseas visits. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the he is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the Indian diaspora in the US. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)