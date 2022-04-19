English
    PM Modi to inaugurate various projects during 3-day Gujarat visit

    PM Modi will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar on April 19 during his Gujarat visit. Mauritius PM will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his three-day visit to Gujarat on April 18. PM Modi will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar on April 19 during his Gujarat visit. Mauritius PM will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates states of the art dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Banaskantha, Gujarat on April 19. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport on April 19 evening, civic officials said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ahead of the inaugural event, Prime Minister visited Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 12:39 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.