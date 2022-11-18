In Pics | Donyi Polo Airport: Arunachal's first greenfield airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, in Hollangi, Itanagar on November 19. (Image: Twitter @PemaKhanduBJP)

The greenfield airport has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. (Image: Twitter @PemaKhanduBJP)

At the entrance of the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport, the majestic Great Hornbill gate made of bamboo and cane will welcome the visitors. The design of the architectural marvel was prepared by Arunachali architect Aroty Panyang, who belongs to the state's East Siang district. (Image: Twitter @sambitswaraj)

With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. (Image: Twitter @AAI_Official)

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources.

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by Modi himself in February, 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between. (Image: Twitter @sambitswaraj)

Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the Northeast. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi government has built 7 airports in the region. (Image: Twitter @ANI)