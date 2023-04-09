PM Modi on Mudumalai Tiger Reserve safari before launch of global Big Cats Alliance

1/6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu on April 9. (Credits: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. (Credits: PMO)

PM Modi feeds an elephant at the tiger reserve. (Credits: PMO)

Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) on April 9 which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world - tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah. (Credits: PMO)

In 2019, PM Modi had called for an ‘Alliance of Global Leaders’ to 'obliterate demand' and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. (Credits: PMO)

PM Modi will also release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru on April 9. (Credits: PMO)

