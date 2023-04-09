 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi on Mudumalai Tiger Reserve safari before launch of global Big Cats Alliance

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi will also release the latest tiger census data at an event in Mysuru to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. (Credits: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu on April 9. (Credits: PMO)

PM Modi feeds an elephant at the tiger reserve. (Credits: PMO)

Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) on April 9 which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world - tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah. (Credits: PMO)

In 2019, PM Modi had called for an ‘Alliance of Global Leaders’ to 'obliterate demand' and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. (Credits: PMO)

PM Modi will also release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru on April 9. (Credits: PMO)