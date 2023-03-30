 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPhotosIndia

PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building. Check pics here

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 made a surprise visit to the new parliament building in New Delhi and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the construction workers. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

1/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

2/5

The Prime Minister spent more than an hour inside the new building. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

3/5

PM Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

4/5

The PM inspected the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

5/5

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the construction workers. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)