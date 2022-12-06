PM Modi chairs all-party meet to discuss India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on December 5 to underscore the significance of India’s presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government’s approach. (Image: PIB)

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. (Image: PIB)

The Group of 20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. (Image: PIB)

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting. (Image: PIB)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

India’s G20 presidency is an honour for the country which is something every Indian should take pride in, PM Modi told political parties at the meeting on December 5. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

Prime Minister stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the entire world. Prime Minister also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organized. (Image: PIB)

Before the Prime Minister spoke, various political leaders shared their valuable insights on India’s G20 Presidency, including Shri J.P. Nadda, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Shri Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Shri Sitaram Yechury, Shri Chandrababu Naidu, Shri M. K. Stalin, Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Shri Pashupatinath Paras, Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri K. M. Kader Mohideen. (Image: PIB)

PM Modi in conversation with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI National General Secretary D Raja during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi on December 5. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mamata Banerjee said at the meeting that the G20 presidency was not about one party’s agenda but of the entire country. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the all-party meeting on G20 summit. (Image: Ministry of External Affairs)