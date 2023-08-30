PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls; See pics

1/14 On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, schoolgirls in New Delhi tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2/14 The schoolchildren greeted PM Modi with smiles as he entered the classroom and tied the sacred thread around his wrist.

3/14 When the girls came up to tie the Rakhi, PM Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile and asked them their names and classes.

4/14 PM Modi was seen sitting on a chair while the students took turns tying rakhi.

5/14 The prime minister also posed for a group photo with the students and teachers on this occasion.

6/14 The custom-made rakhis that the girls tied around PM Modi's wrist bore his likeness.

7/14 The festival, which celebrates the eternal bond between brother and sister, is celebrated with great pomp and fervour throughout the country. (Image: PTI)

8/14 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his elder sister Vimla Devi in Jodhpur district. (Image: PTI)

9/14 Brahma Kumaris tie rakhi on the hands of their devotees on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at a regional Brahma Kumaris center in Rupnagar, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)

10/14 Schoolgirls tie rakhi on the wrists of Indian Army soldiers during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

11/14 In Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, school girls were seen tying rakhis on the hands of Indian Army soldiers. They even applied 'tilak' on the foreheads of the soldiers and offered prayers for them.

12/14 At the international border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children.

13/14 In Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of school girls came forward and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers.