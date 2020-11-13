PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People throng markets ahead of Diwali festival, flouting social distancing norms

Health experts warn of crowded festival celebrations causing a virus resurgence that batters India’s healthcare system.

Moneycontrol News
Crowds flock to Indian markets flouting social distancing norms and other precautionary measures ahead of Hindu festival Diwali amid coronavirus outbreak. People who have restricted their purchases to essentials for months appear to be in a celebratory mood and traders are lapping it up. (Image: AP)

India's Hindu festivals draw tens of thousands of people, packed in temples, shopping districts and family gatherings exchanging gifts. (Image: AP)

People throng a market to shop ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, amidst the spread of the COVID-19, in Ahmedabad, November 10. (Image: Reuters)

People shop for lights at a market ahead of Hindu festival Diwali in Bengaluru, November 12. Authorities in New Delhi have banned firecrackers and are appealing to people to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights at home. Coronavirus infections have been rising in the capital and authorities are worried large festival crowds will worsen the virus situation. (Image: AP)

Among the millions of shoppers, a large number of people are seen ignoring masks and social distancing norms in a major Indian cities and towns. A woman without a mask walks in a crowded market selling toys in New Delhi, November 12. (Image: AP)

People shop for lanterns at a market before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, November 9. (Image: Reuters)

People crowd a market place for Diwali festival shopping in Mumbai, November 12. (Image: AP)

Health experts warn of crowded festival celebrations causing a virus resurgence that batters India’s health care system. India has confirmed more than 8.7 million coronavirus cases, second highest in the world, with more than 1,28,600 deaths. (Image: AP)

Indians throng a market for shopping ahead of Hindu festival Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 12. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:36 pm

