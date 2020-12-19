MARKET NEWS

People across India gear up for Christmas celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

People shop for home decorations items while gearing up for the celebration. Although Christians comprise only two percent of the population Christmas is observed across the country as an occasion to celebrate.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 05:08 PM IST
People shop for decorations at a roadside stall ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, December 18. (Image: AP)
Employees of a bakery prepare orders for customers ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, December 18. (Image: AP)
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a Christmas souvenir shop ahead of Christmas in Bengaluru, December 17. (Image: AP)
A man walks in front of a decorated church ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, December 17. (Image: AP)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for decorative items ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, December 17. (Image: AP)
Woman awaits customers as she sells Christmas decorations by a roadside in Mumbai, December 14. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #Christmas #Christmas celebration #Christmas decorations #festival #Slideshow
first published: Dec 19, 2020 05:08 pm

