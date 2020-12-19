People across India gear up for Christmas celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

People shop for decorations at a roadside stall ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, December 18. (Image: AP)

Employees of a bakery prepare orders for customers ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, December 18. (Image: AP)

A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a Christmas souvenir shop ahead of Christmas in Bengaluru, December 17. (Image: AP)

A man walks in front of a decorated church ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, December 17. (Image: AP)

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for decorative items ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, December 17. (Image: AP)