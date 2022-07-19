In pics | Opposition stages protest against inflation, 5% GST on essential goods on day two of Parliament Monsoon Session

Moneycontrol News

Opposition leaders on July 19 staged a protest against inflation and 5 percent goods and service tax (GST) on essential items in the Parliament complex on the second day of the Monsoon session. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders took part. (Image: Twitter @kharge)Raising slogans against the central government, the Congress members demanded a rollback in the prices of LPG. They also held banners and placards which read that “high inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common people”. (Image: Twitter @ANI)TRS MPs hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the issues of price rise. The protest came a day after GST on essential items including curd and paneer came into force. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The protest also came after the Rajya Sabha secretariat issued a circular saying no protest or demonstration will be allowed inside the Parliament complex. (Image: AP)