Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers, parents; discusses about life, exams

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 on February 27 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. (Source: PIB)About 38.80 lakh registrations have taken place this year from 155 countries in this year's PPC edition. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an ‘Utsav’. (Source: PIB)PM Modi also witnessed the exhibits of students showcased at the venue before the interaction. (Source: PIB)Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has been conceptualised by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents and teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams. (Source: PIB)Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted that this is the first time that Pariksha Pe Charcha is taking place during the Republic Day celebrations and noted that those visiting New Delhi from other states also got a glimpse of the R-Day. (Source: PIB)Throwing light on the importance of Pariksha Pe Charcha for the Prime Minister himself, he pointed out the millions of questions that are posed as part of the programme and said that it gives him insight into the minds of the young generations of India. (Source: PIB)Citing the expectations parents have from their children, PM Modi said that it is natural for families to expect from their children, but if it is just for the sake of maintaining ‘Social Status’, it becomes dangerous. (Source: PIB)He further urged the children not to worry by to strive to give their best along with being stress-free and jubilant during the days of their examination. (Source: PIB)Addressing the time management issue, PM Modi asked the students to make such a slab that first gives time to the subject which one likes less, and then the rest of the time should be given to the most liked subject. (Source: PIB)He further urged parents not to pressure their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities. “Don’t remain under the pressure of the Pressure! Think, Analyse, Act, and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for,” said PM Modi. (Source: PIB)