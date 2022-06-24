English
    Parameswaran Iyer appointed new CEO of NITI Aayog. A look at his profile

    Parameswaran Iyer, who had led Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, has been appointed Niti Aayog CEO.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV2
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV2
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV3
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV3
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV4
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV4
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV5
    Parameswaran Iyer_CV5
