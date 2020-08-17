Pandit Jasraj passes away | Pictorial tribute to the legendary Indian Classical singer

In 2019, the International Astronomical Union has named a minor planet between Mars and Jupiter as ‘Panditjasraj’ Moneycontrol News Music legend Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17 due to cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, US. His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US. (Image: Twitter @ptjasrajfans) Legendary Indian Classical singer Pandit Jasraj was born on January 28, 1930 in Pili Mandori, a village in the Hisar district of Haryana, in a family of Indian classical musicians. (Image: Twitter @ptjasrajfans) He began training as a vocalist at the age of 14 and in 1952 he performed his first stage concert as a vocalist in the court of King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah of Nepal in Kathmandu at the age of 22. (Image: PTI) Jasraj belongs to the Mewati gharana, a school of music known for its traditional performances of khayals. He was also known for presenting a variety of rare ragas. (Image: Twitter @DeshGujarat) He also created a novel form of ‘jugalbandi’ called ‘Jasrangi’ that is styled on the ancient system of ‘moorchhana’, between a male and a female vocalist, who each sing different ragas at the same time. (Image: AFP) In 2019, the International Astronomical Union has named a minor planet between Mars and Jupiter as ‘Panditjasraj’. He became the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Image: Twitter @ptjasrajfans) Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:31 pm