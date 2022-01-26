Padma Awards 2022 | List of some of the award recipients

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died last year in a chopper crash, will be honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will also be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Other celebrated personalities who were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan are vocalist Prabha Atre and late Radheshyam Khemka, the president of Gita Press.

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech’s Chairman Krishna Ella and his wife and co-founder of the firm Suchitra Ella will be awarded the Padma Bhushan. (Image: Twitter @SuchitraElla)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the 'trade and industry' category.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan along with 10 more personalities. Bhattacharjee has, however, refused to accept the award.