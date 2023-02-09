Operation Dost: India's humanitarian aid reaches quake-hit Turkey

In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to crisis-hit Turkey and Syria in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material.
The sixth Operation Dost flight has reached Turkey. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment are ready for deployment in the relief efforts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in both Turkey and adjoining Syria has surpassed 15,000. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
Operation Dost is in full swing. The Indian Army Field Hospital is being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkey. Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc., tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA India. (Photo: Arindam Bagchi twitter)
In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to both countries in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. (Photo: S. Jaishankar)
On his official Twitter handle, the EAM posted pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.
S. Jaishankar on his official twitter handle said, "Indian @NDRFHQ teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations. Wish them the very best in their efforts." (Photo: S. Jaishankar)