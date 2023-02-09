Operation Dost: India's humanitarian aid reaches quake-hit Turkey

1/6

The sixth Operation Dost flight has reached Turkey. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment are ready for deployment in the relief efforts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in both Turkey and adjoining Syria has surpassed 15,000. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)Operation Dost is in full swing. The Indian Army Field Hospital is being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkey. Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc., tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA India. (Photo: Arindam Bagchi twitter)In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to both countries in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. (Photo: S. Jaishankar)On his official Twitter handle, the EAM posted pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.S. Jaishankar on his official twitter handle said, "Indian @NDRFHQ teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations. Wish them the very best in their efforts." (Photo: S. Jaishankar)