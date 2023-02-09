English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Operation Dost: India's humanitarian aid reaches quake-hit Turkey

    In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to crisis-hit Turkey and Syria in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    "The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Türkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts," tweeted S. Jaishankar, EAM India. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
    1/6
    The sixth Operation Dost flight has reached Turkey. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment are ready for deployment in the relief efforts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
    Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6 the death toll in Turkey and adjoining Syria have surpassed 15,000 lives in both countries. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
    2/6
    Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in both Turkey and adjoining Syria has surpassed 15,000. (Photo: S. Jaishankar twitter)
    "#OperationDost in full swing! The @adgpi Field Hospital being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Türkiye. Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA India. (Photo: Arindam Bagchi twitter)
    3/6
    Operation Dost is in full swing. The Indian Army Field Hospital is being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkey. Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc., tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA India. (Photo: Arindam Bagchi twitter)
    In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to both countries in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. (Photo: S. Jaishankar)
    4/6
    In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government extended a hand of friendship to both countries in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. (Photo: S. Jaishankar)
    On his official Twitter handle, the EAM posted pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.
    5/6
    On his official Twitter handle, the EAM posted pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.
    S. Jaishankar on his official twitter handle said, "Indian @NDRFHQ teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations. Wish them the very best in their efforts." (Photo: S. Jaishankar)
    6/6
    S. Jaishankar on his official twitter handle said, "Indian @NDRFHQ teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations. Wish them the very best in their efforts." (Photo: S. Jaishankar)