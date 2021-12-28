MARKET NEWS

English
Omicron Dampens Festive Spirit | A look at states and UTs that have imposed curbs amid Omicron scare

Here are a list of states and UTs that have imposed night curfews and other curbs amid Omicron scare, as of December 27.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
