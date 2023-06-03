Odisha triple train crash kills 288, leave over 900 injured

1/6 About 288 people were dead and 900 injured in a horrible triple train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha. Rescue workers pulled out bodies from the mangled steel of three trains that crashed in a horrible sequence.

2/6 Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units reached the accident site, with 1,200 personnel were involved in the rescue operations. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

3/6 Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express were derailed as the train was on its way to Howrah, and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. He added that these derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches suffered too. Alongside, a goods train was also involved in the accident.

4/6 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minsiter Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi met the injured at the hospital in Balasore, Odisha. Image: ANI

5/6 PM Modi chaied a high-level review meeting today after which he stated that he would visit the accident site in Balasore, and the Cuttack hospital where the treatment of the survivors is underway. Union Home Minister Amit was also present at the meeting.