News18 farm reform survey | 53.6% support government's new farm reform laws

Indian farmers are protesting against the new agriculture reforms for more than 20 days now. The farmers’ agitation has also gained momentum around the world. In view of ongoing protests against the new agriculture reforms which was passed in the month of September, News18 Network conducted a survey to find out what percent of Indian population support the implementation of new laws. According to the survey 53.6 percent of the country’s population stood up in overall support of the new laws. The survey was conducted across 22 states with more than 2,400 respondents and the majority, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, believe that the farm reforms laws will benefit farmers. Take a look...

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 05:57 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
#agriculture #farm reform survey #farmers #Farmers protest #new farm bills 2020
first published: Dec 21, 2020 05:56 pm

