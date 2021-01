On January 23, India will celebrate 'Parakram Diwas' -- a day to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kolkata, West Bengal to inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of the National Library to mark the occasion. Here are some photos depicting the life of Subhas Chandra Bose, one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters. (Image: Netaji.org)

Bose was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, then a part of Bengal Province’s Orissa Division. After finishing his school education, he briefly studied at Presidency College. He later studied philosophy at Scottish Church College, University of Calcutta, and then went to study in Britain. In this photo, you can see Netaji with INA officers AC Charrerji, MZ Kiani and Habibur Rahman in 1944. (Image: netaji.org)

In this photo, you can Netaji with Mahatma Gandhi. It was a very well-known fact that both of them would never see eye to eye when it came to their ideologies. While Mahatma Gandhi took the path of a non-violent and Satyagraha movement to oust the British rule, Netaji thought otherwise. He wanted to wage a war and win against the colonial rulers to help gain independence. (Image: netaji.org)

Netaji at Saigaon airport in 1945. He made his great escape from his ancestral house in Kolkata in 1941 when he was put under house arrest by the then British government. He made his way to the Soviet Union and then to Germany. (Image: netaji.org)

Azad Hind Fauj, or the Indian National Army, was formed by Indian nationalists in 1942 in Southeast Asia during World War II to secure Indian independence from British rule. Netaji was the leader of the INA. (Image: netaji.org)

This photo is from the year 1943. Netaji was also known for his oration and was able to inspire many with the power of his words. "You give me blood, I'll give you freedom" war cry was given to the members of the INA by Bose in Burma. (Image: netaji.org)

Netaji with Women's Regiment of the INA in 1943. (Image: netaji.org)