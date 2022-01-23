MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the freedom fighter

Netaji was known for making inspirational speeches that roused the masses suffering under the British yoke from their deep slumber. Here are some stirring and thought-provoking quotes from them.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. The day has been announced to be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' by the Central government. In his life, Netaji delivered some powerful speeches. Here are some of the popular, and thought-provoking quotes and thoughts by Subhash Chandra Bose. (Image: Shutterstock)
India celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose today as 'Parakram Diwas'. Netaji was known for making inspirational speeches that roused the masses toiling under the British yoke from their deep slumber. Here are some popular and thought-provoking quotes from them. (Image: Shutterstock)
“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!” (Image: Pixahive)
“Freedom is not given - it is taken.” (Image: Shutterstock)
“It is only on the basis of undiluted Nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.” (Image: Reuters)
“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.” (Image: Reuters)
“Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
“Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not know the Absolute Truth.” (Image: Picryl)
“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #Subhash Chandra Bose
first published: Jan 23, 2022 10:06 am

