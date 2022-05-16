Nepal Visit In Pics: Modi welcomed at the birthplace of Gautam Buddha

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at Lumbini on May 16, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi arrived in Nepal for a brief visit to Lumbini and to hold comprehensive talks with his Nepal counterpart to expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Modi visits the sacred Maya Devi temple in Lumbini on a day-long visit to the region. He will also address Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust. (Image: Twitter @ANI)This is Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2004. His visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First Policy. It underscores the shared civilisation heritage of the people of both countries. Both prime ministers will hold a bilateral meeting. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)