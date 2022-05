Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at Lumbini on May 16, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi arrived in Nepal for a brief visit to Lumbini and to hold comprehensive talks with his Nepal counterpart to expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Modi visits the sacred Maya Devi temple in Lumbini on a day-long visit to the region. He will also address Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust. (Image: Twitter @ANI)