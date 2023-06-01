Nepal PM India Visit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Delhi

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on June 1 held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade. (Image: PIB)

2/8 The engagement between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal. (Image: PIB)

3/8 Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Narendra Modi in New Delhi during a four-day visit to India, his first trip abroad since taking office last December. After the meeting, the two prime ministers remotely inaugurated several projects, including a cargo railway line and two border checkpoints, and oversaw the signing of a slew of agreements. (Image: AP)

4/8 It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after taking office. Nepal is bordered on three sides by India, with an open frontier allowing traffic without passports or visas. (Image: AP)

5/8 Earlier in the day, Nepal PM laid a wreath at Raj Chat in New Delhi. He also wrote in the visitor’s book at Raj Ghat. (Image: AP)

6/8 Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in New Delhi on May 31. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

7/8 During his visit, both sides will build on the successes achieved by India and Nepal in the bilateral partnership during previous high-level visits. (Image: AP)