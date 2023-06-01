Nepal PM India Visit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on June 1 to focus on transforming the civilisational ties between India and Nepal with deeper cooperation in areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure.
June 01, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on June 1 held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade. (Image: PIB)
The engagement between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal. (Image: PIB)
Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Narendra Modi in New Delhi during a four-day visit to India, his first trip abroad since taking office last December. After the meeting, the two prime ministers remotely inaugurated several projects, including a cargo railway line and two border checkpoints, and oversaw the signing of a slew of agreements. (Image: AP)
It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after taking office. Nepal is bordered on three sides by India, with an open frontier allowing traffic without passports or visas. (Image: AP)
Earlier in the day, Nepal PM laid a wreath at Raj Chat in New Delhi. He also wrote in the visitor’s book at Raj Ghat. (Image: AP)
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in New Delhi on May 31. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
During his visit, both sides will build on the successes achieved by India and Nepal in the bilateral partnership during previous high-level visits. (Image: AP)
Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti-Beti” relationship which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)