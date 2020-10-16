Navratri Celebration 2020 | A look at the 9 forms of Goddess Durga

Durga Puja and Navratri are round the corner. Preparation across the country began weeks before. Durga Puja, also called Durgotsava, is an annual Hindu festival which reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess, Durga. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. Every year India celebrates these festivals with much fervour, but the novel coronavirus outbreak will impact celebrations this year. While we await the auspicious occasion of Navratri, which will be observed from October 17, let’s take a look at the forms of Goddess Durga whom devotees worship. (Image: AP)