Navratri 2022 | The story of Goddess Durga and Mahishasura

Moneycontrol News

Rambha, the king of asuras, and Princess Shyamala, a demon cursed to be a buffalo, fell in love. Their son was named Mahishasura.Mahishasura possessed the ability to change forms at will, a power he used later to battle the devas in heaven.But the devas chased him away every time.So, Mahishasura began meditating in the hopes of a boon from Lord Brahma, the supreme creator.Pleased with his long years of penance, Lord Brahma agreed to grant him a boon. Mahishasura asked for immortality.When Brahma said no, the sly Mahishasura asked for a boon that would prevent any male – God, human or demon – from killing him.For he was too arrogant to believe that any woman could kill him.Brahma agreed. This convinced Mahishasura that he was immortal. Soon began his conquests – first the underworld, and then, the earth.Mahishasura and his army of demons had become too powerful.The devas were no match and were soon driven out of heaven.Finally, after having defeated the devas, he became ruler of all three realms……and unleashed a reign of terror.“No deities will be worshipped! I am the only God,” he thundered.Not even Brahma, who had granted Mahishasura his boon, was to be worshipped.The distressed devas turned to Brahma for help to win back heaven.Brahma took them to Vishnu, the Preserver, for a solution.He, in turn, took them to Lord Shiva, the Destroyer.A powerful light emerged from the faces of the Holy Trinity and the devas to create the feminine form of Goddess Durga.Each of her ten arms held a weapon from the Gods – Vishnu’s chakra, Shiva’s trident, and Brahma’s kamandalu among others. A lion was chosen as the vahana, her vehicle.A fierce battle raged. Mahishasura first sent powerful demons like Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeej to take on Durga.When they failed, Mahishasura confronted Durga himself, changing forms – from buffalo to lion, elephant, and a handsome man. Still, Durga triumphed.She struck the final blow just when Mahishasura was emerging from his buffalo form.Thus, the king of asuras was slain by Durga – who now became Mahishasura Mardini – and, much to the delight of the Gods, order was restored in the three worlds.