National Unity Day | Nation pays homage to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary

Moneycontrol News

India on October 31 celebrated the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Every year this day is celebrated as the National Unity Day, marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. (Image: PIB)Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel’s birth anniversary today. (Image: PIB)Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, it was decided in 2014 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 31st October, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, to reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Status of Unity, Kevadia. PM Modi condoled the deaths caused by the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city while addressing a gathering at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade. (Image: PIB)The celebrations witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which included contingents of BSF and of five State Police Forces, one each from the Northern Zone (Haryana), Western Zone (Madhya Pradesh), Southern Zone (Telangana), Eastern Zone (Odisha) and North Eastern Zone (Tripura). (Image: PIB)Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade. (Image: PIB)The President of India Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Patel on his birth anniversary at Patel Chowk in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)The prime minister is on a visit to Gujarat from October 30, ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end. (Image: PIB) (With inputs from agencies)