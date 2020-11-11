PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Education Day 2020 | A look at some inspirational quotes of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Every year, India observes the National Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.

Moneycontrol News
Every year India observe Nation Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. On this day nation recalls the contribution of Maulana to the cause of education in India. On National Education Day 2020, let’s take a look at some of the inspirational quotes of Maulana. (Image: News18 Creative)

Every year, India observes the National Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. On this day, the nation recalls the contribution of Maulana to the cause of education in India. On National Education Day 2020, let’s take a look at some of the inspirational quotes of Maulana. (Image: News18)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Education Day 2020 #Maulana Abul Kalam Azad #National Education Day 2020 #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.