National award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at the age of 77; here are some things to know about him

Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at the age of 77 on June 10. The national award-winning director was battling kidney ailments for quite some time. Dasgupta -- who bagged 12 national awards in his lifetime -- was liberal in his views, having criticized several political activities in recent times. Here are some interesting things to know about the critically acclaimed filmmaker. (Image: News18 Creative)

He started his career as a lecturer of Economics, at the Shyamsundar College. He is most known for directing critically-acclaimed films like Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Uttara, and Tahader Katha.

He won National awards for many films, like Bagh Bahadur, Kaalpurush, and National Film awards for best direction, best screenplay and many more.