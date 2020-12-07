PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Mysterious Illness Strikes Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Town; Here's What We Know About It So Far

At least one person has died and 227 have been hospitalised by an unidentified illness in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town. The patients had a wide range of symptoms from nausea to fits and falling unconscious. The cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained. More than 140 patients have returned home as on December 7 after treatment at various hospitals while the condition of others remains stable. What is this disease spreading in the town? Here’s what we know so far about it.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 08:22 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #Eluru #mysterious disease in Eluru #Slideshow
first published: Dec 7, 2020 08:22 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.