Mumbai metro rail: PM Modi to inaugurate two new rail lines on January 19 | In Pics

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 on January 19, worth around Rs 12,600 crores.The Metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long.PM will also take a ride on the new facility after inauguration. Both Metro lines will become operational on January 20.The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015. These Metro Trains are Made in India.These two parallel Metro corridors along the Western Express Highway will be interconnected and once this 35-km stretch is fully functional, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the metro.As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) metro services will run at a gap pf eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.Line 2A will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara. It will have 17 stations on this line: Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).Line 7 will have 13 stations: Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.As per the PMO office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore in Mumbai providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi.He will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Cars (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.