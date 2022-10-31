English
    In pics | Mumbai airport unveils renovated general aviation terminal facility for private jets: Here is a sneak peek

    The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's general aviation terminal, starting November 1, is all set to welcome passengers with luxurious interiors accentuated with height, light and space

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    In a boost to aviation industry, the Mumbai International Airport has launched the all-new, renovated General Aviation terminal facility, exclusively for private jets.
    The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)'s GA terminal, starting November 1, is all set to welcome passengers with luxurious interiors accentuated with height, light and space, CSMI stated.
    In this newly-renovated facility, guests will be greeted by staff on call 24x7. They will get access to expansive lounges with butler service with a menu of super-food lite bites. A bar to global cuisine will also be served via a buffet and as per an a la carté menu. Further, guests can also reserve the meeting and conference room facilities. (Source: CSMI)
    Mumbai Airport, in its official statement, stated that GA terminal is spread over 753.26sq. mt and can handle over 50 passengers every hour. "The terminal has been built with an aim to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport." (Source: CSMI)
    The terminal offers efficient processing area with Customs and Immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the Terminal. (Source: CSMI)
    Besides, having access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated systems, passengers are processed through all interaction points such as enabling the boarding pass, dedicated porter service, check in and hand baggage processing, with minimum waiting period. In addition, the terminal is fully accessible to our passengers with special needs and passengers with reduced mobility. (Source: CSMI)
    "With the GA Terminal and the newly developed General Aviation Aircraft Parking stands being co-located, passengers will find it more convenient to travel to and from the aircraft for boarding or de-boarding in no time," CSMI added. (Source: CSMI)
    #CSMI #Mumbai International Airport
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 04:02 pm
