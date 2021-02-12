Mughal Garden to open for public from February 13 following COVID-19 protocols

Indian presidential and Mughal Garden will reopen from February 13 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement. President Ram Nath Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12. (Image: AP)

The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021, except on Mondays which are maintenance days. As precautionary measures, walk-in entry will not be available this year. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. (Image: AP)

Workers clean fountain channels at the Mughal gardens, surrounding the Indian presidential palace. Flowers are seen in full bloom at the Mughal gardens. (Image: AP)

Over 200 varieties of brightly-coloured flowers, including a yellow rose variant named after late former president Pranab Mukherjee, will be in full bloom to enchant visitors at Mughal Gardens. (Image: AP)

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs and each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour. (Image: AP)

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. Arrangements of hand sanitizers, drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility are provided at various places along the public route. (Image: AP)