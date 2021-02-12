MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Mughal Garden to open for public from February 13 following COVID-19 protocols

The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021, except on Mondays which are maintenance days. As precautionary measures, walk-in entry will not be available this year. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Indian presidential and Mughal Garden will reopen from February 13 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement. President Ram Nath Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12. (Image: AP)
Indian presidential and Mughal Garden will reopen from February 13 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement. President Ram Nath Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12. (Image: AP)
The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021, except on Mondays which are maintenance days. As precautionary measures, walk-in entry will not be available this year. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. (Image: AP)
The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021, except on Mondays which are maintenance days. As precautionary measures, walk-in entry will not be available this year. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. (Image: AP)
Workers clean fountain channels at the Mughal gardens, surrounding the Indian presidential palace. Flowers are seen in full bloom at the Mughal gardens. (Image: AP)
Workers clean fountain channels at the Mughal gardens, surrounding the Indian presidential palace. Flowers are seen in full bloom at the Mughal gardens. (Image: AP)
Over 200 varieties of brightly-coloured flowers, including a yellow rose variant named after late former president Pranab Mukherjee, will be in full bloom to enchant visitors at Mughal Gardens. (Image: AP)
Over 200 varieties of brightly-coloured flowers, including a yellow rose variant named after late former president Pranab Mukherjee, will be in full bloom to enchant visitors at Mughal Gardens. (Image: AP)
Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs and each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour. (Image: AP)
Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs and each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour. (Image: AP)
Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. Arrangements of hand sanitizers, drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility are provided at various places along the public route. (Image: AP)
Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. Arrangements of hand sanitizers, drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility are provided at various places along the public route. (Image: AP)
Apart from the annual opening of Mughal Gardens, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony. (Image: AP)
Apart from the annual opening of Mughal Gardens, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Mughal Garden #President Ram Nath Kovind #Slideshow #Udyanotsav
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.