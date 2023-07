1/5 The monsoon session will be conducted in the new parliament building, commencing on July 20. There are a total of 28 bills piled for discussion in the 2023 monsoon session of the parliament. Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins Thursday, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated. (Image: Doordarshan)

2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the monsoon session. "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs," said PM Modi. In light of recent events, he said, “I am shocked to know about the Manipur incident. It has put 140 crore Indians to shame, the guilty won't be spared. I urge all the state CMs to strengthen the laws on women and their safety.” (Image: ANI)

3/5 All Members of the Parliament awaited the Honorable Speaker Om Birla’s arrival. The parliament stood in respect for the National Anthem post which the Honorable Speaker seated to begin the monsoon session for 2023. (Image: Doordarshan)

4/5 As the parliament’s monsoon session was underway, the first act in order was the taking of the oath. The Oath or Affirmation was delivered by AAP Minister Sushil Kumar Rinku as a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha. (Image: Doordarshan)