Modi Uttarakhand Visit | Prime Minister offers prayers at Badrinath temple, after visiting Kedarnath shrine

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Badrinath temple on October 21. (Image: PIB)PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district. (Image: ANI)PM Modi arrived at Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister reached Badrinath temple after laying the foundation stone for the 9.7 km-long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project in Kedarnath. (Image: PIB)He reviewed the progress of development work of the riverfront in Badrinath. (Image: ANI)Before arriving in Chamoli, PM Modi visited Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag and offered prayers in one of the holy shrines donning a traditional pahadi outfit, Chola Dora, which was gifted to him by Himachali women during his tour to the state. (Image: PIB)Kedarnath and Badrinath are among the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim site – Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects are aimed to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance. (Image: PIB)