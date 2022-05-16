Modi Nepal Visit | PM offers prayers at Maya Devi Temple, lays foundation stone of Buddhist cultural centre in Lumbini

Moneycontrol News

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, paid their respects at the Marker Stone on the Maya Devi temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 16. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Modi began his Nepal visit on May 16 by offering prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Modi and his Nepalese counterpart also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar adjacent to the temple. The pillar, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation, Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Modi and Deuba took part in the Shilanyas programme for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. (Image: Twitter @ANI)This Centre will deepen the cultural and people-to-people linkages between India and Nepal. (Image: Twitter @ANI)After foundation stone laying, Modi along with Deuba participated in slogan chanting in Lumbini, Nepal. (Image: Twitter @ANI)